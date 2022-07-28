Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

