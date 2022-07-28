Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.52 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.14% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

IYR opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

