Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,030 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Align Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $262.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average of $371.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.57.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

