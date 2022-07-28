Stephens Raises Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $25.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.85. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,654 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,648,000 after acquiring an additional 85,968 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

