Stephens Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $73.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens to $73.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.75.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $63.46 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.