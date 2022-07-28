Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Stewart Information Services Price Performance
NYSE STC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13.
Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.
Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.
About Stewart Information Services
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
See Also
