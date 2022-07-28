Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XENE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

