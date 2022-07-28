Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of XENE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
