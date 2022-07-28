Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.66. 45,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.85. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.