Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 53,942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the average daily volume of 28,930 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 829,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 4,253,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 589,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.44. 1,728,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.