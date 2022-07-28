StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

