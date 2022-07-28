StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -65,390.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

