StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

