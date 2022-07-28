StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of PEBK opened at $26.96 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.