StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Stock Down 2.7 %

AVGR stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

