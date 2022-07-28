StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.