StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

