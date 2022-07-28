StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.79 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
