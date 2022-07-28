StockNews.com Upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to “Buy”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

