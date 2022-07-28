StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.70 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,668. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.