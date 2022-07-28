Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.08. 3,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

