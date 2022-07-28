Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Strategic Education Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.11. 4,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 103.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 47.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.