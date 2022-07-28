STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $313.65

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.65 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.40). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 282 ($3.40), with a volume of 11,693 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.36 million and a P/E ratio of 723.17.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

