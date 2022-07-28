Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumco Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. Sumco has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
Sumco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.