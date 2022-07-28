Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. Sumco has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.