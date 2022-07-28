Summit X LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 3.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

