Summit X LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,558,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

