Summit X LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit X LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $103.32 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

