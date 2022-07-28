Summit X LLC Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

