Summit X LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,903,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after acquiring an additional 600,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.91 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.