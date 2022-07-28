Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

NYSE SU traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 316,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,695. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

