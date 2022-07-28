Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE SU traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 316,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,695. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
