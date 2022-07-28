Sunesis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

