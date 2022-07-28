Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.82.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

