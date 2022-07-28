Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $270.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.19.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $20.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.77.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

