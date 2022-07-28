Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $270.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.19.
Saia Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of SAIA stock traded up $20.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.77.
Institutional Trading of Saia
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
