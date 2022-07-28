Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Visa (NYSE:V) Target Price to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.19.

Visa stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.02. 150,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.64. The company has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

