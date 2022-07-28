Swarm (SWM) Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (SWM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $597,070.63 and approximately $737.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,814.94 or 0.99999758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029868 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

