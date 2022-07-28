Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of SEGI stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,506. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

