Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.37

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.37 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 88.50 ($1.07). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.08), with a volume of 95,998 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £231.53 million and a PE ratio of 356.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvania Platinum

In other news, insider Simon Scott acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($21,445.78).

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

Further Reading

