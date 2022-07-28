Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

