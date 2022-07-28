Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.34. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,994 shares of company stock worth $1,851,186 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $805,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.