T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,720,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,278. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 94.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $133,223,000 after buying an additional 503,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,941,000 after purchasing an additional 307,244 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 698,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,686,000 after purchasing an additional 285,677 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 388,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.39.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.