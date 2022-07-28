T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 6.4% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $120.44 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

