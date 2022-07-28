Tadpole Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00008512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $25,549.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00850300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 556,085 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

