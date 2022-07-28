TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of FTI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 321,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Cowen dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.