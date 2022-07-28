TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
TechnipFMC Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of FTI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 321,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 53.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Featured Stories
