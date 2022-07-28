Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of TECK opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

