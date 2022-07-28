Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 184,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.