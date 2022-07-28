Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.15.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$35.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,065. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.54 billion and a PE ratio of 4.60. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.