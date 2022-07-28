TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,678 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of TEGNA worth $30,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.85. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

