Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

