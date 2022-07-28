Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

