Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.85–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.73 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$62.00–$61.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 18.7 %

NYSE TDOC traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 668,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

