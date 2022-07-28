Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.55.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

