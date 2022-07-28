Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $4.20 to $4.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.45 to $17.70 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $10.31 on Thursday, hitting $382.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.25 and its 200-day moving average is $417.94. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $23,260,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 314,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,423,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

